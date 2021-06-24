Brazil's environment min resigns amid probe into illegal logging in Amazon

-
ALSO READ
Brazil to end military-led programme against Amazon fires, logging
World Environment Day 2021: Theme, ecosystem restoration, pics, and more
Up in smoke: Uttarakhand looks to the clouds, forest fires rage on
Sterlite Power says Ricardo Zangirolami, its CEO in Brazil, resigned
No illegal immigration into India, concerned over smuggling: Bangladesh
-
Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned Wednesday, weeks after he was targeted by federal police as part of an investigation into alleged illegal logging in the Amazon rainforest.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that Salles, who has been widely criticised by environmental activists around the world over rising deforestation under his watch, will be replaced by Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, an official previously in charge of monitoring the Amazon.
The outgoing minister had led efforts to try to persuade the U.S. to pay the South American country USD 1 billion to help it combat deforestation and finance sustainable development in the region.
Last month, federal police raided properties linked to Salles as part of a wide-ranging probe into alleged illegal chopping of trees for export. The Brazilian Supreme Court also green-lit a criminal investigation. Salles maintained that the accusations against him are unfounded.
"The departure of Ricardo Salles is a victory for society, but it is still a partial victory; we know that he was the operator of Bolsonaro's nefarious and anti-environmental policy. We continue in the fight," said Marina Silva, a former Brazilian presidential candidate and environmental activist
About 224 square miles of trees in the world's biggest rainforest were lost in April, the highest level for that month since Brazil's space research agency, Inpe, created the Terra Brasilis platform in 2015 to track the data, according to WSJ.
Meanwhile, environmental activists raised concerns that the Leite's appointment would do little to change the direction of President Jair Bolsonaro's government. Typically, ranchers and soybean farmers operating illegally are blamed for much of the deforestation of the Amazon.
Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, his government has been criticised by European governments and activists because of his vocal support for development in the Amazon and policies that trimmed funds for environmental protection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU