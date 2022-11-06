We condemn the decision, says Ashwini Vaishnaw on Twitter firings

-
In the first official response to the mass sacking of Twitter employees in the country, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has condemned the decision, and has said that the sacked employees should have been given enough time to transition to a new endeavour.
Asked about the lay offs, Vaishnaw said, “We condemn the way Twitter has sacked employees in India. They should have given the employees a fair time for transition.”
The minister’s statement came after Twitter, which has been taken over by Elon Musk, decided to sack half of its 7,500 employees around the world.
According to sources, the hit was even more strident in India, as nearly 180 of its 230 employees were given the pink slip with immediate effect. The sackings were across verticals from content curation, sales, communications and marketing among others.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 23:28 IST
