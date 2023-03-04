JUST IN
Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday
DDA asks CBI to probe erring officials over poor construction of apartments
Himachal to start bio-energy production from pine needles, bamboo: CM
Amid spiking H3N2 flu virus cases, IMA advises against antibiotic use
Electronics, innovation undergoing change, nations must work together: Govt
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Sisodia's CBI custody for 2 days
We want to cooperate, work together in maritime domain: Indian Navy Chief
As their population explodes, Colombia plans to fly hippos to India, Mexico
Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea for 3 more days of Sisodia's custody
Infra development is the driving force of country's economy: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Swearing-in-ceremony of Meghalaya's NPP-led govt likely on Tuesday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Distribution of compensation to affected people begins in Joshimath

The Uttarakhand government has started distributing compensation to affected house owners in land subsidence-hit Joshimath under the state's rehabilitation policy, an official statement said

Topics
Uttarakhand | NDRF | Uttarakhand Assembly

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Joshimath
Photo: IANS

The Uttarakhand government has started distributing compensation to affected house owners in land subsidence-hit Joshimath under the state's rehabilitation policy, an official statement said.

The process began on Friday on the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, with three Joshimath residents getting Rs 63.20 lakh as compensation on the first day.

The beneficiaries included retired subedar-major Manglu Lal, Krishna Panwar and Baldev Singh Panwar, residents of one of the worst-affected Suneel ward of Joshimath, it said.

Other affected people in the town will also be getting their compensations soon after the administration finishes verifying the documents, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Sat, March 04 2023. 16:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU