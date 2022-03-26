We need to outperform our work in last govt: UP CM to officials

-
A day after taking oath as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister for a second consecutive term, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday vowed to "further strengthen" the good governance in the state by competing with his own government's performance during his first term.
In a high-level meeting at Yojna Bhawan here, Chief Minister Adityanath asked officials to identify ten priority sectors and work aggressively in those sectors to make the state's economy worth one trillion US dollars.
Adityanath set the goals while also prioritising the work of filling vacancies in various government departments and setting up a mechanism of weekly review of various departments' work by the state chief secretary and a fortnightly review by himself.
To strengthen the good governance further, our competition will start with ourselves and the establishment of good governance will have to be taken forward with more vigour, an official statement quoted the chief minister as telling the state's top officials in a high-level meeting on Saturday.
The meeting at Yojna Bhawan was attended by the chief secretary, the Revenue Council chairman, the Agriculture Production commissioner, additional chief secretaries besides the principal secretaries and secretaries.
Asking officials to further improve the good governance in the state, Adityanath said, A new Uttar Pradesh of new India is taking shape on the ideas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this work should be expedited.
"In the first term our challenge was to tackle malpractices in governance but in the last five years, good governance has been established and in the next five years we will try to improve upon the work done in the previous term," he added.
Referring to the BJP's Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) before the assembly elections, Adityanath asked all officials to work in a coordinated manner to fulfil all the poll promises in a time-bound manner within five years.
He asked officials of every department to fix targets for 100 days, six months and a year.
Emphasising his old resolve of zero-tolerance against corruption, the chief minister said it should be effectively continued and technology should be extensively incorporated to make the government schemes more accessible to the common man.
The chief minister also sought the implementation of e-office, aimed at enforcing punctuality and expeditious work culture in government offices.
He also sought improvement in the functioning of the Panchayati Raj institutions and village secretariats by the deployment of Panchayat assistants there.
He said village chaupals should be organised regularly by village-level revenue officials and those of the Panchayati Raj institutions and Rural Development Department in coordination with village heads to address the problems of rural people.
In a bid to further enforce the official responsibility and accountability, the chief minister asked officials to reply to the Union government letters within a week and interact with the public on regular basis.
He also asked them to keep his office posted on the people's feedback on various work of the government.
