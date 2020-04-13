Weak economy, lower consumption to dent ad spends in media: KPMG report

Consultancy firm said on Monday weak economy and lower consumption will dent advertising spends even after the Covid-19 pandemic ends, flagging the media and entertainment industry.

"Ad-spend pressures will linger on the back of weak economy and lower domestic consumption," the firm said in a special report on the sector, which comes amid widespread concerns on the impact of the crisis.

The consultancy firm said the media and entertainment sector has grown at 11.5 per cent per year over the last five years to Rs 1.63 trillion as of end of FY19.

The country is presently under a three-week due to the pandemic, which is most likely to continue longer.

Change in habits due to prolonged stay at home, thereby consumption of digital media is the silver-lining, but theatres and other events-based segments are set to face period of struggle, according to a note on the sector by

OTT, along with online gaming, are emerging out to be winners in the crisis, it said.

It added that monetisation is predominantly reliant on advertising, which has seen a major contraction and the poor performance of key advertisers in FMCG, e-commerce, automotive, financial services, real estate sectors will also have an impact.

On a segmental basis, the firm said while TV viewership has grown, it has not been accompanied by a surge in ad revenues, and also faces the increased competition from the over the top (OTT) segment from a long-term perspective.

For print media, which is the most reliant on advertising, the firm advised publishers to build strong digital products, while for film distribution, it termed it as a disaster at the box office".

Much ahead of the lockdown, a lot of key states like Maharashtra had completely stopped theatres, and fears of more waves of infection are likely to dent the sector longer even after the crisis is over.