JUST IN
90% of leadership positions in Indian media occupied by upper caste: Report
India-UK free trade agreement to miss Diwali deadline, says report
Touched at being called daughter of Assam, says President Murmu
CBI opposes ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea in corruption case
SC upholds Delhi HC's order, refuses to entertain WhatsApp-Meta pleas
You are polluting minds of young generation: SC slams Ekta Kapoor
Once workmen accept criteria on wage board award they can't go back: Court
SC takes strong exception to senior lawyer appearing via video conference
Expect matter is dealt with seriously: MEA on stabbing of Indian student
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court rejects plea for carbon dating of 'shivling'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Justice Hemant Gupta has always been great asset to institution: CJI Lalit
Business Standard

Wearing seat belts compulsory for all car passengers in Mumbai from Nov 1

The Mumbai police on Friday said wearing seat belts will be compulsory for four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers in the metropolis from November 1

Topics
Seat belts | Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Mumbai police on Friday said wearing seat belts will be compulsory for four-wheeler drivers and co-passengers in the metropolis from November 1.

The traffic wing of the city police, in a statement, has instructed all motorists and vehicle owners to install seat belt facility in four-wheelers before November 1 and warned of action against violators.

After November 1, all motor vehicle drivers and passengers travelling in four-wheelers on Mumbai roads will have to compulsorily wear seat belts, an official said.

Strict action will be taken against violators under section 194 (B) (1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, he said.

As per the provision of the Act, whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punished.

Former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry was killed in a road accident in adjoining Palghar district last month and a probe into the crash revealed the businessman, who was on the rear seat of the Mercedes car, was not wearing a safety belt.

The car was speeding and Mistry died due to the impact of the crash after his vehicle hit the divider of a bridge on the Surya river in the neighbouring district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Seat belts

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 17:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU