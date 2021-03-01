West Bengal polls: Tejashwi Yadav meets Mamata amid speculation of tie-up

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls
Mamata Banerjee inaugurates development projects ahead of assembly polls
The million-dollar question: Can BJP dethrone Mamata in West Bengal?
Bengal polls: Mamata, Shah to address rallies in same district on Thursday
Mamata presents vote on account, announces pension for all ahead of polls
-
Amid speculation of a tie-up with the Trinamool Congress for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday met TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Yadav, who led the RJD in its fight against the NDA in the Bihar elections, went to state secretariat Nabanna to meet Banerjee, also the chief minister.
The biggest thing is support to courage, Tejashwi bhai is fighting, so we are fighting and vice versa: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/IzL3EoCfTH— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
Senior TMC leader and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim also joined the meeting.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU