Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, to cost Rs 819 in New Delhi

The price of a domestic (LPG or Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 a price from Monday. After the price revision, a 14.2 kilogram (kg) domestic LPG cylinder would cost Rs 819 a piece in New Delhi. The price of commercial LPG cylinders of 19 kg was hiked by Rs 95 a piece to Rs 1614 per cylinder.

The LPG prices were hiked similarly across the country.

LPG prices are generally revised at the beginning of every month. But they were hiked twice in February 2021. Domestic was hiked from Rs 694 a cylinder in January 2021 to Rs 719 a cylinder on February 4, 2021. The price was once again hiked to Rs 769 a cylinder on February 15, 2021 in the capital.