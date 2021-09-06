West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah

The (CBI), as part of its probe into cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, detained six persons on Monday for their alleged involvement in several criminal offences, agency sources said.

According to the sources, a team of CBI officials visited Howrah district in the morning and detained all six of them from Domjur area.

The central agency has so far filed 34 FIRs, and made three arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases two in Nadia and one in North 24 Parganas.

The Calcutta high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into cases of alleged rape and murder in the aftermath of the assembly elections be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

The government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases.

