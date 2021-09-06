West Bengal post-poll violence: CBI detains six persons in Howrah

-
ALSO READ
Bengal post-poll violence: CBI starts probe, registers nine cases so far
CBI conspiracy to override IO report in Deshmukh case: Cong; seeks SC probe
Inquiry commission gives clean chit to UP Police in Dubey encounter case
Maha govt not cooperating in probe against Anil Deshmukh: CBI to HC
Vyapam scam: CBI court frames charges against 33 accused
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as part of its probe into cases of post-poll violence in West Bengal, detained six persons on Monday for their alleged involvement in several criminal offences, agency sources said.
According to the sources, a team of CBI officials visited Howrah district in the morning and detained all six of them from Domjur area.
The central agency has so far filed 34 FIRs, and made three arrests in connection with the post-poll violence cases two in Nadia and one in North 24 Parganas.
The Calcutta high court had, on August 19, ordered that probe into cases of alleged rape and murder in the aftermath of the assembly elections be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.
The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order that directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU