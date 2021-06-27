West Bengal reports 32 fresh Covid-19 deaths, 1,894 more cases

-
West Bengal's Covid-19 cases rose
to 14,93,113 as 1,894 more people tested positive for the contagion on Saturday, the health department said.
The death toll increased to 17,583 after 32 people succumbed to the disease during the day.
North 24 Parganas accounted for 229 new positive cases and nine fatalities while Kolkata recorded eight deaths and 176 fresh infections, the department said in a bulletin.
Since Friday, 1,994 recoveries were registered in the state taking the discharge rate to 97.34 per cent. Till Saturday, 14,53,431 people have recovered from the disease.
The number of active cases is 22,099 at present.
In the last 24 hours, 55,348 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, 2,91,372 people were inoculated in West Bengal on Saturday, a health department source said.
