West Bengal witnesses a decline in daily COVID-19 cases, fresh fatalities

West Bengal on Friday recorded 763 fresh Covid-19 cases, 155 less than the previous day's figure, while the number of fresh fatalities also dropped marginally from 14 on November 4 to 13, according to a health department bulletin.
The state's Covid-19 death toll went up to 19,201 with 13 fatalities while 763 new cases pushed the tally to 15,97,095.
Kolkata accounted for four deaths during the day, while North and South 24 Parganas reported three fatalities each. The remaining deaths were recorded in other districts, the bulletin said.
Of the 763 new infections, Kolkata registered the highest at 203, followed by North 24 Parganas (145) and South 24 Parganas (68). The respective figures on Thursday were 228, 156 and 77.
The number of active cases was 8,137, as against 8,193 on Thursday.
In the last 24 hours, 806 recoveries were reported as the discharge rate was recorded to be at 98.29 per cent. So far, 15,69,757 people have recovered from the disease in the state.
The positivity rate was recorded at 2.53 per cent.
Since Thursday, 30,212 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal, which took the total number of such examinations to 1,94,09,097, the bulletin said.
Meanwhile, 3,65,253 Covid vaccine doses were administered in the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of people getting at least one dose to over 8 crore, a senior health department official said.
