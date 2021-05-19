Cyclone likely to form over Bay of Bengal, expected to hit coast on May 27

-
A cyclone is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal and expected to hit the eastern coast on May 27, a top official of the Ministry of Earth Science said on Wednesday.
M Rajeevan, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said a cyclone circulation is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 23.
"It is likely that it will intensify into a cyclone and hit the West Bengal and Odisha coast," Rajeevan said.
It may not be as severe as cyclone Tauktae, which intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.
April-May, the pre-monsoon months, usually witness formation of cyclones on the eastern as well as the western coast.
May 2020 saw two cyclones -- super cyclonic storm Amphan and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga -- which hit the eastern and western coast, respectively.
