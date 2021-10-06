WFH rules helped middle class during Covid-19 pandemic, says PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the Work from Home (WFH) model, saying it proved highly beneficial to the urban middle class during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The rules framed for WFH during the corona period made the lives of the urban middle class much easier,” he said after inaugurating the Transforming Urban Landscape Conference-cum-Expo organised by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.
The three-day event showcases the prospective transformative urban missions and is part of the Azadi@75 celebrations.
In one of the rare occasions when Modi spoke on issues faced by the middle class, he claimed the central government had undertaken a slew of measures to alleviate the challenges and problems faced by them.
Referring to the Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA), he said it was aimed at alleviating the most common grievances faced by the middle class regarding the ultimate dream of owning a permanent house.
“RERA has facilitated in timely dispense of justice to the aggrieved people, and prevented the spectre of distrust and fraud in the real estate sector. We have also created a special fund worth several thousands of crores to help the middle class,” the PM said, adding the Centre was providing funds and interest subsidy for housing projects.
“We have also framed the Model Tenancy Act and circulated it among the states. I am happy to share that Uttar Pradesh has already implemented it,” Modi said, adding the Act will not only resolve the long-pending difficulties faced by the landlords and tenants, but also facilitate easier tenancy deals and promote investment in the housing sector.
