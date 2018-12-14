What does it take to bring the world's best celebrity chefs to India?

About a decade ago, word went around that master chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa would visit Mumbai. The Japanese chef better known as Nobu, who owns the eponymous global chain of glitzy restaurants, was exploring the idea of expanding into South Asia. He and a small team would prepare exclusive dinners for Indian guests.

About two weeks before his arrival, the event was cancelled. The reasons were unclear, but it was believed that the organisers were simply not able to sell enough seats. Things are different today. By the time you read this, one of the world’s best chefs, Andoni ...