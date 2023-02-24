JUST IN
Business Standard

Explained: Why is govt focussed on creating a global biofuel alliance?

The United States and Brazil has been among the early proponents of the alliance

Topics
Biofuel | Fuel | Energy

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

biofuel

Establishment of a global biofuel alliance is a key policy objective for India as part of its G20 presidency. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said New Delhi will formally launch a global alliance on biofuels with like-minded nations, before the G20 leaders’ summit is held in September, later this year.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 20:22 IST

