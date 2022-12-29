What makes GCC nations such a big draw for India's emigrant labour?

Khaled Habib works as a “helper” at the Dubai International Airport, assisting passengers with their picks at one of the numerous chocolate and snack shops at the airport’s expansive international terminal. Habib has been living in Dubai for eight years now, and hasn’t visited his home in Murshidabad, West Bengal, even once. “The kafeel cooks up some excuse or the other to keep me here. Corona is the latest. My family says it’s safe to travel back, but my kafeel insists that he will not sponsor my return if I travel back, citing health safety.”
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 14:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU