What's brewing? Bengaluru's India Coffee House gets a new look to woo youth

lovers in most cities would know where to find the most distinctive . For many, the address is likely to be the iconic India House (ICH). The legendary joint is now getting a makeover in its 50th year.



According to a report in The Hindu Business Line, the ICH is being renovated to make it appealing to youngsters, who frequently visit the place not for just a cup of their favourite brew, but also to have lively discussions.



The state-run Coffee Board, which operates eleven ICH cafes at various locations across the country, is ensuring that the heritage feel of the ICH is retained during the makeover.



The first of the renovated ICH was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Monday. Apart from serving the traditional filter coffee and snacks such as idli and dosa, the renovated cafe will also serve fast food and variants of the beverage such as cappuccino, espresso and cold coffee to attract the younger generation, the report said.



The interiors, including the walls, lighting and ceiling, have been revamped but the seating arrangement and the furniture remain the same. The report said that four more exclusive ICH cafes at North Block, JNU, Karol Bagh and in Kolkata will be taken up next year. The board has roped in ‘Mitti Cafe,’ a social sector start-up run by the staff of specially-abled personnel, to serve the new fast food menu and espresso coffee, according to the report.



More coffee houses in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are also likely to get a makeover after the response of the visitors is evaluated. There are also plans to launch coffee houses in tier-II and tier-III cities through the franchise model.



"We have renovated the iconic India Coffee House to retain its aesthetic heritage feel while making it appealing to the youngsters. There are a few changes in the menu to include espresso coffee,” said Rajesh Agrawal, additional secretary, Ministry of Commerce, who inaugurated the renovated cafe in Bengaluru.



K G Jagadeesha, CEO and secretary of the Coffee Board, said Rs 22 lakh was spent on the renovation of the cafe.