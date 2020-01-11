What's changed in Delhi schools? There's unprecedented energy, says Sisodia

A society cannot progress unless it offers equal opportunities to all and to do that, education offered by the state school system must be on a par with the best on offer privately. Quality education has so far been the privilege of a few in India.

Delhi’s education sector in 2015 – when his party came to power -- resembled a large black hole. Barring the odd exceptions -- a few Kendra Vidyalaya and Rajkiya PratibhaVikasVidyalaya -- the city’s public school system (1029 schools under the Delhi government) was largely broken and schools were in pathetic shape. Cobwebs in ...