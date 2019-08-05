What's happening in Kashmir: 10 points you should know in just 3 minutes

Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.

Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule, has ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat.

Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order.

