What's happening in Kashmir: 10 points you should know in just 3 minutes

Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Parliament on Monday, amidst speculation that it could be on Jammu and Kashmir.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A CRPF jawan stands guard as situation in Kashmir continues to be tense and uncertain, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. There are apperhenensions of prolonged law and order problem in the Valley | Photo: PTI
Jammu and Kashmir has been on the edge following deployment of additional security forces in the state last week.

Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.

The administration of Jammu and Kashmir, which is under President's rule, has ordered curtailment of the annual Amarnath Yatra and asked pilgrims and tourists to leave the Kashmir Valley, citing terror threat.

Outstation students, studying in the NIT in Srinagar, have also been asked to leave the campus and go home and not to return till further order.

First Published: Mon, August 05 2019. 10:46 IST

