Kashmir issue LIVE updates: Omar, Mufti under house arrest; Valley on edge

Jammu and Kashmir issue: Ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are believed to have been put under house arrest. Schools and colleges will remain closed today

BS Web Team 

Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, where Hindu worship an ice stalagmite that they believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam, in the Kashmir region
Kashmir LIVE updates: The Cabinet will meet today morning and is expected to take stock of the policy decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, ex-chief ministers Omar Abdullah and  Mehbooba Mufti are believed to have been put under house arrest. Schools and colleges will remain closed today.

Panic gripped the Valley after the government imposed restrictions and curfews in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. 

Schools and colleges will remain closed today. There would be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally. The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday midnight as a precautionary measure, officials said.


"There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed."Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required ," according to an order.

The government has cited 'precautionary measure' as the reason beefing up security deployment and imposing curfew. Meanwhile, regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have warned against any attempt by the Modi government to scrap Article 35A, a legislative provision that allows its assembly to qualify its permanent residents and their rights, and Article 370, which provides special status to the state, claiming that it will further heighten tensions in the Valley. The parties on Sunday unanimously resolved to fight any attempt to abrogate the constitutional provisions.

On Friday, the government suspended Amarnath Yatra and urged tourists to leave the Valley at earliest.

