WHO chief congratulates PM, health workers as India hits vaccine milestone

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scientists, health workers and citizens of India for equitable vaccine distribution as the total Covid vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.
India took 279 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.
"Congratulations, Prime Minister @narendramodi, the scientists, #healthworkers and people of #India, on your efforts to protect the vulnerable populations from #COVID19 and achieve #VaccinEquity targets," he said in a tweet.
Congratulating the country on the vaccination landmark, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia, said it was not possible without a strong political leadership.
"Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone- a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves," she said.
India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally, she said.
According to official sources, over 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.
