US marks 200M Covid-19 shots shared to help vaccinate the world: WH

-
ALSO READ
Mix-and-match approach to Covid vaccines may provide immunological benefits
India to receive between 190-250 mn fully subsidised Covid vaccines: Gavi
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
States have no reason to complain about vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan
Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in mRNA vaccines development
-
The US on Thursday donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world, the White House announced.
The Biden administration aims to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use, which critics say diverts doses from those who are in greater need around the world.
The donated doses include more than 120 million in surplus from the US stockpile of shots, as well as the initial deliveries of the 1 billion doses the Biden administration has purchased from Pfizer for overseas donation by September 2022. More than 100 countries and territories have received the American doses, and the US remains the largest vaccine donor in the world.
These 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have helped bring health and hope to millions of people, but our work is far from over, US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power said in a statement.
To end the pandemic, and prevent the emergence of new variants, as well as future outbreaks within our nation's borders, we must continue to do our part to help vaccinate the world.
While aid groups have praised the US for leading the world in vaccine donations, they have criticised the US for approving booster doses for use in the country while many people in lower-income nations have no protection at all. The Food and Drug Administration approved booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday, following last month's authorisation of a third dose of the Pfizer shot.
The reality is, the more wealthy countries use booster shots, the further we will be from ending the pandemic," said Tom Hart, acting CEO of the One Campaign. While some argue that we can both administer boosters and vaccinate the world, the simple fact is that boosters divert supply from an urgent area of need administering first shots around the world.
While half the planet has been vaccinated, there are massive geographic and wealth disparities. The majority of global shots have been administered in high- and moderate-income countries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU