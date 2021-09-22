WHO chief thanks Mandaviya for announcing resumption of vaccine shipments

-
ALSO READ
Time has come for global pandemic treaty, says WHO Chief Ghebreyesus
Covid-19: Coronavirus pandemic long way from over, warns WHO chief
WHO chief asks China to cooperate with probe into origins of COVID-19
COVAX to deliver doses to nations despite reduced supply availability: WHO
Take adequate steps to contain inter-state Covid infection: Mandaviya
-
World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing resumption of COVID-19 vaccine shipments to the COVAX global pool in October.
COVAX is an initiative for equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines.
"Thank you Health Minister @mansukhmandviya for announcing #India will resume crucial #COVID19 vaccine shipments to #COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity," Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.
Mandaviya on Monday announced that India will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool, but vaccinating its own citizens remains the topmost priority of the government.
Talking about the expected production and supply trends in the coming months, the minister said the government will receive over 30 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the coming quarter from October-December.
The cumulative doses administered so far across the country has crossed 82.65 crore.
Asserting that vaccination of its citizens remains the government's topmost priority, Mandaviya had said, "India will be resuming export of COVID-19 vaccines under Vaccine Maitri in order to fulfil the commitment of India towards COVAX in line with our motto of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'."
The surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfil India's commitment towards the world for the collective fight against COVID-19, he said.
COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU