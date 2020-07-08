Who is Vikas Dubey? A lowdown on Kanpur's notorious criminal

is an absconding gangster-turned-politician.



Dubey, who is based in district of Uttar Pradesh, has dabbled in real-estate.



In 2000, Dubey won the Shivrajpur seat in a Zila Panchayat poll he fought from prison, where he was lodged after a murder charge, according to officials.Dubey had instilled so much fear in everyone that even after being accused of murdering a BJP leader having the status of minister of state, not even a single police officer gave a statement against him, according to media reports.