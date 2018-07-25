Who will be the members of Lokpal search committee? PM-led panel may decide

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led panel may consider appointment of eminent persons as members of the Lokpal search committee, the government said on Wednesday.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, which envisages establishment of anti-graft body Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states to look into cases of corruption against certain categories of public servants, was passed in 2013.

Three meetings of the selection committee, headed by the prime minister, were held on March 1, April 10 and July 19 this year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh minister said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Upon the recommendations of the selection committee in its meeting held on April 10, President Ram Nath Kovind has nominated Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India as 'Eminent Jurist' member of the panel against the vacancy due to the passing away of senior advocate P P Rao, he said.



"The selection committee has proposed to consider names of eminent persons who qualify as per the statutory provisions to be appointed as members of the search committee in its next meeting," the Minister of State for Personnel said.

An eight-member search committee is mandated to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of the Lokpal and its members.

While hearing a case on delay in appointing a Lokpal, the had on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's response on appointment of search committee members.