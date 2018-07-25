JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

2 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag, gun battle underway in Kupwara
Business Standard

2015 Patidar agitation: Gujarat court sends Hardik Patel to 2 years in jail

In all, 17 people, including Hardik Patel, were charged with arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy

IANS  |  Ahmedabad 

Hardik Patel
Hardik Patel

A Gujarat court on Wednesday sentenced Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel and two of his associates to two years in jail on charges of vandalising a BJP legislator's office in Mehsana district in 2015.

This was after a rally demanding reservations for Patidar youth in government jobs and educational institutions turned violent in Visnagar town.

A mob of around 3,000 to 5,000 people vandalised BJP MLA Rushikesh Patel's office.

In all, 17 people, including Hardik Patel, were charged with arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

Patel was arrested and released on bail, and subsequently barred by the court from entering Mehsana district.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 13:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements