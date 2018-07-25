2015 Patidar agitation: Gujarat court sends Hardik Patel to 2 years in jail

A on Wednesday sentenced agitation spearhead and two of his associates to two years in jail on charges of vandalising a legislator's office in district in 2015.

This was after a rally demanding reservations for youth in government jobs and educational institutions turned violent in Visnagar town.

A mob of around 3,000 to 5,000 people vandalised MLA Rushikesh Patel's office.

In all, 17 people, including Hardik Patel, were charged with arson, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

Patel was arrested and released on bail, and subsequently barred by the court from entering district.