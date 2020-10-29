Whole world knows about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism: MEA

-
Hitting out at Pakistan, India on Thursday said that the "whole world knew about "Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism" and that it should not even attempt to play the victim.
External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at the weekly media briefing that Pakistan provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists.
"The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim," he said at the weekly media briefing.
He was responding to a query about Pakistan Foreign Ministry's accusations against India.
Srivastava also said that recent decisions concerning land laws in Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India and no country has locus standi to comment on them.
"The government has taken a number of measures in recent times for the socio-economic development and for improvement of livelihood in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India. Therefore, these decisions relate to the internal affairs of India and no country has locus standi to comment on this," he said.
He was asked about Pakistan's reaction on the recent changes in land laws in Jammu and Kashmir.
In another development, Pakistan Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry boasted in National Assembly on Thursday that "Pulwama was achievement under leadership of Imran Khan" in an official acknowledgement of the country's role in Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel.
"We hit India by entering inside. Our achievement in Pulwama is the achievement of the entire community under the leadership of Imran Khan. You all also have credit (for it), Chaudhry told the Pakistan National Assembly.
Pakistan earlier this month suffered a major setback as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) declared that the country will continue to remain on it's Grey List. The anti-terror financing watchdog had also asked it to continue to work on implementing action plan to address its strategic deficiencies including demonstrating that its law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorist financing activity and demonstrating that prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.
It also asked Pakistan to demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, identifying and freezing assets and prohibiting access to funds and financial services.
