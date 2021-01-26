Will consider reopening schools for classes 1 to 4: Maharashtra govt

The will



consider reopening for students of classes 1 to 4 if can smoothly run classes 5 to 8 that are set to restart from January 27, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Parbhani city, about 515 kms away from Mumbai, the minister said RT-PCR tests of most of the teachers were conducted ahead of reopening of for classes 5 to 8.

"Schools have been sanitised (for reopening). We have appealed to parents to send their wards to schools wearing masks. Once we succeed in it (smoothly running the classes from tomorrow), we will consider restarting classes up to 4th standard," the minister said.

After the state government gave its nod, schools for classes 9 to 12 reopened for students from November 23, 2020, nearly nine months after they had to shut due to COVID-19 lockdown, with strict implementation of pandemic protocols.

"Some 22 lakh students have started attending these classes (for 9 to 12) in 22,204 schools in the state. Now we are reopening schools for students of classes 5 to 8 from tomorrow (January 27), where 78.47 lakh students are enrolled," said an official from the state education department.

The classes will primarily focus on subjects like science, mathematics and English language, which means students will have to carry less books, he said.

The education department has asked parents to give a bottle of drinking water to their wards who will start attending schools.

