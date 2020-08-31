JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unlock-4: Schools, coaching classes to remain shut till Sep 30 in Rajasthan
Business Standard

Will pay fine; reserve right to file review plea against judgment: Bhushan

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by SC in the contempt case for his tweets, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order

Topics
Prashant Bhushan | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan with his advocate Rajeev Dhawan (behind) at the latter's residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan with his advocate Rajeev Dhawan (behind) at the latter's residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan said on Monday that he will submit the token fine of Re 1 imposed by the Supreme Court in the contempt case for his tweets against the judiciary, but also indicated he would file a review plea against the order.

Bhushan said he has the greatest respect for judiciary and the tweets were not intended to disrespect the apex court or the judiciary.

"I reserve my right to file review, I propose to submit and pay fine as directed by the court," Bhushan said in a press conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU