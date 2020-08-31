JUST IN
Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured

At least six civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on an Army convoy in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

At least six civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on an Army convoy in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade on the convoy, which was on its way to Srinagar,at Azadgunj in Baramulla town, they said.

Officials said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to six civilians.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 15:55 IST

