Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, six civilians injured

At least six civilians sustained injuries in a grenade attack by militants on an Army convoy in district of on Monday, officials said.

The ultras lobbed a grenade on the convoy, which was on its way to Srinagar,at Azadgunj in town, they said.

Officials said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to six civilians.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.

