Winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule today

Parliament winter session | Lok Sabha | Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23.

First Published: Wed, December 22 2021. 12:05 IST

