Winter session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

-
ALSO READ
Lokpal receives 30 complaints against senior govt officials from Apr-Jul
Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha loses 40 of 50 working hours in first 2 weeks
Rajya Sabha adjourned till on Monday to give members time to sort issues
BJP issues whip to party MPs mandating presence in Rajya Sabha today
Govt raises TMC MP's 'papri chat' remark in Rajya Sabha
-
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned sine die ahead of schedule on Wednesday today.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.
Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.
The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU