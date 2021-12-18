Winter Session: LS, RS adjourned over Lakhimpur issue, MP suspensions

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday amid protests by Opposition members demanding the removal of Ajay Mishra as Union minister in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
After the House reconvened at 2 pm, the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2021, the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, and the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 were introduced.
However, soon after the passage of the Surrogacy Bill, Rajendra Agrawal, who was chairing the proceedings, adjourned the Lok Sabha till Monday.
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests over the issue of suspension of 12 Opposition legislators. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu urged the government and the Opposition to arrive at a consensus over the issue.
The opposition is demanding that the suspension of MPs be revoked as the action is undemocratic and against the rules while the government wants them to apologise for their behaviour first.
