Day 1 of Unlock 1.0 in pics: Activities from across India amid corona scare

Passengers sitting in Jan Shatabdi train in Calicut after screening and smooth boarding.
Factory workers are seen at Delhi-Gurugram border after they were stopped by the Haryana Police, near Udyog Vihar. These workers trek through the forest in an attempt to cross the border which is sealed amid the lockdown, at Delhi-Gurugram border.
An artist paints a mural to spread awareness on coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati.
Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, in Dharavi.
A passenger stands as sampling and testing are taking place for the coronavirus at the Jammu railway station, in Jammu.
People cross railway track as roads in containment area are closed, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Bhopal.
Security personnel patrol at Kanak Mandi area which has been sealed after the detection of corona virus-positive cases, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jammu.
Passengers showing their ticket and IDs as they arrive at Lucknow Junction to board Pushpak Express.
A Mahout guides his elephant to walk on the busy GS Road during the first day of COVID-19 lockdown 5.0, in Guwahati.
Shops at Thane in Mumbai.
Himachal Pradesh roadways resumed services on the first day of Covid-19 lockdown 5.0, in Kullu.
