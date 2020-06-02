JUST IN
Is India really in a better position to trim Covid than others? Facts, data
Business Standard

Day 1 of Unlock 1.0 in pics: Activities from across India amid corona scare

India's total number of coronavirus cases is nearing the 200,000 mark, even as the country is in the midst of a watered-down Lockdown 5.0

Coronavirus | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

1 / 11
Photo: ANI

Passengers sitting in Jan Shatabdi train in Calicut after screening and smooth boarding.

 

2 / 11
Photo: ANI

Factory workers are seen at Delhi-Gurugram border after they were stopped by the Haryana Police, near Udyog Vihar. These workers trek through the forest in an attempt to cross the border which is sealed amid the lockdown, at Delhi-Gurugram border.

 

3 / 11
Photo: ANI

An artist paints a mural to spread awareness on coronavirus, during the nationwide lockdown, in Guwahati.

 

4 / 11
Photo: ANI

Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, in Dharavi.

 

5 / 11
Photo: ANI

A passenger stands as sampling and testing are taking place for the coronavirus at the Jammu railway station, in Jammu.

 

6 / 11
Photo: ANI

People cross railway track as roads in containment area are closed, during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Bhopal.

 

7 / 11
Photo: ANI

Security personnel patrol at Kanak Mandi area which has been sealed after the detection of corona virus-positive cases, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Jammu.

 

8 / 11
Photo: ANI

Passengers showing their ticket and IDs as they arrive at Lucknow Junction to board Pushpak Express.

 

9 / 11
Photo: ANI

A Mahout guides his elephant to walk on the busy GS Road during the first day of COVID-19 lockdown 5.0, in Guwahati.

 

10 / 11
Photo: ANI

Shops at Thane in Mumbai.

 

11 / 11
Photo: ANI

Himachal Pradesh roadways resumed services on the first day of Covid-19 lockdown 5.0, in Kullu.


First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 12:45 IST

