With spike of 86,052 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 5.8 mn-mark

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases and 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,75,404, Karnataka 95,568, Andhra Pradesh 69,353, Uttar Pradesh 61,300 and Tamil Nadu 46,405.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440. The number of samples tested on September 24 is 14,92,409.

