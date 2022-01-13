Woman allegedly commits suicide after fiance demands dowry in UP's Shamli

-
A bride-to-be allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her fianc and his relatives demanded dowry, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Kedi village under Babri police station limits on Wednesday, they said.
Khushbu, the victim, was supposed to enter wedlock with Yunus, a resident of Hind village, on February 20.
Yunus, however, allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh cash and a car from Khushbu's parents, failing which, he refused to marry her, police said.
This upset Khushbu, who hanged herself from the ceiling of her room, her father alleged.
In his complaint with the police, the woman's father also named Yunus' brothers Gufran and Ehsaan, and nephew Ajaz, police said.
