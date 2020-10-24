Women will be in the vanguard of governance, says Kiran Bedi

-
ALSO READ
DBT mode is clean, honest service to beneficiaries, says Kiran Bedi
Stop writing letters to me: Puducherry CM to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi
LG Kiran Bedi to skip House address for presentation of Puducherry Budget
Himalayan states give unexplored potential for post-Covid revival: Minister
Puducherry CM slams Centre for declining funds to tackle Covid-19 situation
-
Striking a note of optimism, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said women would be in the vanguard of self governance in the union territory after civic polls are held, which are due for nearly a decade.
With the completion of delimitation of wards and related tasks, the local body elections are expected to be held for five municipalities, 10 commune panchayats and 98 village panchayats, which together have more than 800 wards.
Against this background, Bedi, in a video message to people said, "One third representation would be available for women in the civic bodies, women would therefore be in the vanguard of local self governance and Puducherry as a whole is in for an amazing change in the coming years."
Once representatives for civic bodies were elected by the people, there might be no need for public to visit 'Raj Nivas' to seek redress of grievances as these could be addressed at the local level, she said.
Women, elected to civic bodies have an opportunity to check alcoholism as well, the Lt Governor said adding she looked forward to them heralding a new era of progress when elections to local bodies are completed.
Management skills should also be augmented for women and the onus was now on Local Administration and Rural Development Departments to meet the requirement, she noted.
Bedi had appointed Roy P Thomas as State Election Commissioner, and measures to hold the civic polls has already been initiated by him.
The tenure (2006-11) of elected local bodies, including municipal councils ended in July 2011.
Subsequently, to hold civic polls, the State Election Commission had issued notifications which included aspects like allotment of reserved seats on the basis of delimitation of wards completed in 1995 and on the 1991 census.
The matter went to the court as well and the delimitation exercise has now been completed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU