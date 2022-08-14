JUST IN
Working on solution as floods in Panchganga affect people, crops: Maha CM

Shinde chaired a review meeting in Kolhapur city where heavy rains had triggered floods in the district recently.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government was looking for a permanent solution as frequent floods in the Panchganga river in Kolhapur damage crops and displace people.

Shinde chaired a review meeting in Kolhapur city where heavy rains had triggered floods in the district recently.

"We are working on short-term, mid-term and long-term programs. There will be no dearth of funds. Frequent floods in the Panchganga river damage crops and also force people to migrate. A meeting will be convened in Mumbai soon to discuss this issue," the chief minister told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 00:06 IST

