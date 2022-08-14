Working on solution as floods in Panchganga affect people, crops: Maha CM

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said the state government was looking for a permanent solution as frequent floods in the Panchganga river in Kolhapur damage crops and displace people.
Shinde chaired a review meeting in Kolhapur city where heavy rains had triggered floods in the district recently.
"We are working on short-term, mid-term and long-term programs. There will be no dearth of funds. Frequent floods in the Panchganga river damage crops and also force people to migrate. A meeting will be convened in Mumbai soon to discuss this issue," the chief minister told reporters.
First Published: Sun, August 14 2022. 00:06 IST