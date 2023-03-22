Working to provide touchless journey for customers at Noida airport: CEO

-
ALSO READ
Jewar airport project six months ahead of schedule, says NIAL CEO
Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador
Noida Airport: Survey for phase II land acquisition likely in two weeks
Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014
2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies
-
The upcoming Noida International airport will look to provide a touchless and seamless journey for customers in as transparent way as possible, a top executive said on Wednesday.
The airport, coming up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and also the second airport in the national capital region, is expected to start operations late next year.
Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann said it is working on defining the journey for customers that is as transparent as possible.
It would be "touchless and seamless" as possible, he said.
NIAL will be operating the airport.
Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Schnellmann said the operator has also been engaging with airlines and airport stakeholders to understand their plans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU