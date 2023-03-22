JUST IN
Live telecast attaches stricter responsibility on judges: SC to courts
Business Standard

Working to provide touchless journey for customers at Noida airport: CEO

Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann said it is working on defining the journey for customers that is as transparent as possible

Topics
Noida airport project | Jewar International Airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Noida International Airport
Noida International Airport

The upcoming Noida International airport will look to provide a touchless and seamless journey for customers in as transparent way as possible, a top executive said on Wednesday.

The airport, coming up at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh and also the second airport in the national capital region, is expected to start operations late next year.

Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) CEO Christoph Schnellmann said it is working on defining the journey for customers that is as transparent as possible.

It would be "touchless and seamless" as possible, he said.

NIAL will be operating the airport.

Speaking at the CAPA aviation summit in the national capital, Schnellmann said the operator has also been engaging with airlines and airport stakeholders to understand their plans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:46 IST

`
