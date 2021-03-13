World Bank economist Deepak Mishra appointed as director of ICRIER

Deepak Mishra, Practice Manager in the World Bank’s Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment Global Practice, has been appointed as the next director and chief executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

He will take the charge from Rajat Kathuria who has been the director and chief executive of since 1st September 2012.

Mishra has held various positions at the World Bank, including co-director of the World Development Report 2016 (Digital Dividends), country economist for Ethiopia, Pakistan, Sudan, and Vietnam.

Deepak has also served as the World Bank’s Country Economist for India, based in Delhi, from 2001-04. At the time he worked closely with the government of India and with several state governments including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

Prior to joining the World Bank, Deepak worked at Tata Motors, the Federal Reserve Board, and the University of Maryland.

Born in Orrisa, Deepak received his MA (Economics) from the Delhi School of Economics and Ph.D. (Economics) from the University of Maryland.

His research work has been published in various academic journals including the Journal of Development Economics, the Journal of International Economics, and the Journal of Agriculture Economics.