World coronavirus Dispatch: How to avoid debt crisis in emerging markets

US reaches deal on $900 billion coronavirus aid
Following months of negotiations, American lawmakers have finalised a $900 billion coronavirus relief, that aims to lift the economy, help businesses and individuals. The relief will offer aid to jobless Americans, fund schools and vaccine distribution among others. Amid calls from many to end the deadlock, both Republicans and Democrats negotiated for months in trying to reach a common ground. Read here
How to avoid debt crisis in emerging markets
While the rich nations throwed billions of dollars into the economy in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many emerging markets and poor nations, with limited resources, struggled to put together a concerted fiscal response. Muted response from several multilateral institutions like G20 and International Monetary Fund (IMF) haven't helped either. The IMF estimates warned that the debt crisis will worsen for the developing nations next year. So what can the developing world do to keep the ballooning debt in check? What is the role of internation agencies to fend off the crisis? Read here
China wants to vaccinate parts of the world. But the opacity isn't helping
Most nations are still unclear on how to go about vaccinating their people and China is seeking to offer some help to those nations, who are unlikely to get access to the shots developed by western countries. But the reports of lack of transparency and rigour in vaccine trials aren't helping the cause. Many accuse the country's regulators of sidestepping the established practices of research in rush to catch up with global peers in vaccine race. Some experts say that it is acceptable, if phase 3 trials of vaccines meet efficacy and safety standards. The country recently said it had administer the jabs to more than 1 million Chinese citizens, an exercise which could help bring some trust. Read here
In pictures: Inside Oxford vaccine development
Scientists around the globe have mounted a spirited fight to end the pandemic, and it appears we are moving closer to that goal, as many leading vaccine makers created some inroads in less than a year. The Oxford too is developing a vaccine with pharma major Astrazeneca, and the results show the shot triggered robust immune response in preventing an infection. The Oxford vaccine is based on a virus that causes common colds in chimpanzees. Let us go through what went into the vaccine making process, how did they conduct the trials and much more through some pictures. Read here
Thailand reports its biggest case-surge
Having contained the outbreak better than most others in the earlier stages of pandemic, the country is probably finding it tougher this around as it reported its biggest rise of 500 infections. Most of the cases are likely linked to people who flew in from overseas. The surge in cases comes just as the country tries to revive a tourism industry that has been particulary hit hard by the virus. Just last week, authorities eased restrictions to allow more foreign tourists to return. Read here
