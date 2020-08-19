World Photography day: Understanding the world of 2020 through pictures

An invasion by desert locusts hit large swathes of India Pakistan and East Africa in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Large and aggressive swarms of these crop-devouring short-horned insects have invaded more than two dozen districts covering more than 50,000 hectares of desert areas of western India. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are the worst affected states.



In neighbouring Pakistan, authorities declared a nationwide emergency in February, saying locust numbers were the worst in more than two decades.

