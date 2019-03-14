WPI data, Rahul's Kerala rally, Samjhauta blast verdict: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Rahul Gandhi's Kerala visit to Daiichi Sankyo case hearing, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. numbers for February 2019 will be announced today

Investors are likely to keep an eye on the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation numbers for February 2019, which will be released by the government today.

In January, inflation based on wholesale prices fell to a 10-month low of 2.76 per cent over the previous month on softening prices of fuel and some food items. Read on...

2. Daiichi Sankyo case: Supreme Court summons Singh brothers on March 14

The Supreme Court has asked former promoters of Fortis Group Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to be present during the hearing today. The court observed it would like to hear the Singh brothers to know their explanation of the various undertakings they had given to Daiichi Sankyo and why they had not followed them.

The observations by the top court came in a petition moved by Daiichi Sankyo seeking to stop stake sale of Fortis Hospital to IHH Healthcare Berhad, Malaysia. Read on...

3. Indo-Pak meeting on today

India's first meeting with Pakistan to finalise the modalities for would be held at the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border today.

It said the meeting is being held in keeping with the government's decision to operationalise the on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and meet the long-pending public demand to have easy and smooth access to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib. Read on...

4. Tesla to unveil 'Model Y' SUV today

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce his plans of introducing the "Model Y" electric crossover on March 14.

"'Model Y', being an SUV, is about 10 per cent bigger than Model 3, so will cost about 10 per cent more and have slightly less range for same battery. Read on...

5. Congress' Central Election Committee to meet on March 14

The meeting of the Central Election Committee of Congress party will be held at the residence of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today. Read on...

6. Samjhauta blast case: NIA court to pronounce verdict today

A special NIA court will pronounce verdict in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case today.

The final arguments in this case were concluded on March 6.

Sixty-eight people, mostly Pakistan national, were charred to death in the blasts in two coaches of the Samjhauta Express near Panipat on February 18, 2007.

The NIA in its chargesheet had named eight persons as accused. Read on...

7. to address mass rally in Kerala

Congress President will formally launch the party's poll campaign in Kerala today when he will address a huge rally of workers at Kozhikode.

The Congress chief would attend a series of programmes on March 14, beginning with the "fishermen's parliament" at Triprayar in Thrissur. Later, he would fly to Kannur, where he would meet the family of slain Youth Congress leader Shuhaib at the airport there.

He would leave for Kasargod and meet the families of Kripesh and Sarathlal, the youth congress activists, who were allegedly killed by the CPI(M) recently. Gandhi would then leave for Kozhikode, where he would attend the Janamaha rally, in which thousands of party workers from six north Kerala districts are expected to participate.

8. JMI to start admission process from today

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start admission process for 2019-20 academic session from March 14 and four new programmes will be started.

The university will start the admission process for Ph.D/ MPhil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/certificate programmes (except BTech and B.Arch).

Online admission forms and e-prospectus shall be available from March 14 to April 12. Read on...

9. UK Parliament may vote for a delay on March 14

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the British Parliament may vote on March 14 to extend the deadline.

The scenario may be possible if the Parliament rejects the newly negotiated deal with the European Union on March 12.

Following this, a vote on March 13 will take place to decide whether the British Parliament agrees to exit from the EU without a deal on March 29. Read on...