'Yahi hai acche din? Shiv Sena slams Centre over rising fuel prices

MP Sanjay Raut during a press conference at Shivsena Bhavan, in Mumbai. Photo: PTI

As the prices of and in the country are on a constant rise, Yuva Sena, the youth wing of has put up banners stating 'Yahi hai acche din?' at various pumps and roadside in Mumbai, in a bid to register their protest against the BJP-led NDA government at the centre.

This comes as the prices of and are increasing continuously for several days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100 mark.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday had termed "less fuel production by manufacturing countries to gain more profit", as one of the reasons behind the price hike.

"There are two main reasons behind the fuel price rise.

The international market has reduced fuel production and manufacturing countries are producing less fuel to gain more profit. This is making the consumer countries suffer," Pradhan had told ANI during his visit to inspect the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Assam's Dhemaji on Monday.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut hit out at the Central government over the rise in petrol prices and asked: "Where is the money going?" "Where is the money going? Is it going to West Bengal? This is wrong, If it is so," Raut said while speaking to ANI.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that he had read the government's statement that the Centre is not responsible for the rising prices of petrol and but the previous government.

"You are at Centre for 7 years with full majority, but whenever any question rises including inflation, corruption, security matters or China enters to the Indian territories, the answer of this government remains always same," he had said.

