Top headlines: RBI buys bonds, Tatas outdo Sensex under Chandrasekaran

LIVE: President-elect Biden brands US Capitol violence 'insurrection'
LIVE: I-T dept records Robert Vadra's statement in benami properties case
LIVE: In last 6 years, India's solar energy capacity up 13 times, says PM
Latest News LIVE: Cabinet approves revised guidelines for DTH services
LIVE news: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
BS Annual Awards 2020: Stellar jury picks the best 7 in India Inc
Seven of India Inc's leading decision-makers, who have themselves reimagined their businesses successfully many times, met virtually to select the winners. Read more
Tatas outdo Sensex under Chandrasekaran, but more dependent on TCS
The combined market capitalisation of the group’s listed companies has nearly doubled in the last four years, against a 77 per cent rally in the benchmark Sensex under the chairmanship of N Chandrasekaran. Read more
All gatherings banned in Maharashtra from Monday due to Covid-19 spike: CM
In his televised address, Uddhav Thackeray also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd. "The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days," he said. Read more
RBI scoops up Rs 26,000-crore bonds anonymously in a single day
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bought about Rs 26,000 crore of bonds from the secondary market anonymously on February 12, a day after it bought Rs 20,000 crore as part of its announced open market operations (OMOs), showed the data released by the central bank on Friday. This shows that contrary to what the bond market says, the RBI is pumping in enough liquidity in the system. Read more
$1.2-bn arbitration award: Cairn, govt discuss long-term capital gains tax
During a series of hectic talks between Cairn Energy and the Indian government over the $1.2-billion arbitration award in favour of the former last week, a slew of options was proposed by the two sides, including computation of capital gains and participation in the Vivad se Vishwas (VsV) dispute resolution scheme. Read more
To be world leader, private sector must be key driver of growth: Sitharaman
“The most important component or input required here is the participation of the private sector. Unless the private sector is energised enough, unless it is facilitated enough, India is just losing a very big opportunity,” Sitharaman said in Bengaluru during the interactive session organised by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Read more
Govt has assured we will get back slots of Jet Airways: Murari Lal Jalan
In his first interaction with the media, UAE-based Jalan tells Arindam Majumder why he acquired Jet, about the opportunity he sees in restarting an airline during a pandemic and the rumors about his connection with ex-promoter Naresh Goyal. Read more
Land policy delay hurdle to Container Corporation sale, says panel
A top-level inter-ministerial group (IMG) has raised concerns over delays in the railway ministry’s land licence policy, resulting in roadblocks for the privatisation of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR). The committee, chaired by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) secretary, is overseeing the CONCOR privatisation that was announced in November 2019. Read more
