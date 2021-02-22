JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally mounts to 5,73,762, death toll at 10,249
Business Standard

At least 6 killed as Mexican Air Force plane crashes in eastern region

The LearJet 45 with the registration number 3912 crashed after taking off Sunday morning from El Lencero Airport

Topics
Mexico | plane crash | airplane crash

ANI  |  Europe 

Ukrainian plane crash
Air Force will carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine the possible causes of the event. Representative Image

At least six soldiers were killed when a Mexican Air Force plane crashed on Sunday in the municipality of Emiliano Zapata in the state of Veracruz, the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) reported.

Sedena said in a brief statement that the LearJet 45 with the registration number 3912 crashed after taking off Sunday morning from El Lencero Airport.

"The Ministry's Air Accidents Investigation and Judicial Commission and the Inspection and Comptroller General of the Army and Air Force will carry out the corresponding expert reports to determine the possible causes of the event," Sedena said in its statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 22 2021. 06:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU