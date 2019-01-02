JUST IN
Yashwant Sinha, Shourie move SC seeking review of Dec 14 Rafale verdict

They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale jets from France.

In their review plea, they alleged that the judgment "relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover" to the apex court.
 

They have also sought that the plea be heard in an open court.
First Published: Wed, January 02 2019. 11:30 IST

