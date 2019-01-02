Kerala police probes reports of two women entering Sabarimala temple

The Police Wednesday was looking into that two women in their forties had entered the temple early Wednesday, sources said.

According to TV channels, the two women, Kanakadurga, 42, and Bindu, 44, also claimed that they had entered the holy They made efforts to enter the shrine in December but had to return due to protests.

As per news reports, the women trekked to the hill shrine early Wednesday. The video showed them entering the shrine, wearing black clothes, with their heads covered.

The police sources in Thiruvananthapuram, quoting DGP Loknath Behara, said details were being collected on the issue.

Bindu, a and CPI(ML) activist from district's Koyilandy, and Kanakadurga, a civil supplies employee from Angadipuram in Malappuram, had come to on December 24 after 11 women activists of a Chennai-based outfit were prevented from reaching the shrine and chased away by devotees chanting Ayyappa mantras.

The temple was opened on December 30 for the Makaravillaku festival and there has been a heavy rush of pilgrims.

(TDB) A Padmakumar said he had no information about the two women offering prayers at the temple.

TDB officials have been asked to view CCTV footage to verify their claim, he said.

The temple had witnessed protests from frenzied devotees over the entry of women in the 10-50 age group in the shrine after the CPI(M)-led decided to implement a order allowing women of all age to offer prayers there.

The main opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP have been opposing the entry of young women, saying they are with the devotees.