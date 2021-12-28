Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: CM

A yellow alert has been sounded in Delhi under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and restrictions will be imposed accordingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as Covid cases rise in the city.

He said Covid cases are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers.

"We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the chief minister said.

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)