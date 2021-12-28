Kejriwal to hold high-level meet on Covid-19 situation in Delhi: Report

-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the existing COVID-19 situation with top officials at a high-level meeting on Tuesday during which a decision is also likely to be taken on implementing the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, officials sources said.
The chief minister will chair the meeting at 12 noon. It will discuss the rising number of COVID-19 cases and threat posed by its new variant Omicron. Besides, the meeting may decide on sounding the 'Yellow' alert and restrictions according to the GRAP, according to the sources.
The 'yellow' alert is sounded when Covid positivity rate stays over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. It involves restrictions like night curfew, closure of schools and colleges, alternate day opening of shops of non-essential items and halved seating capacity in Metro trains and public transport buses among others.
Delhi on Monday recorded 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9, and one death while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded 290 cases with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent and one fatality, according to officials figures.
In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed night curfew that will remain in force in the city from 11 pm to 5 am, till further orders.
