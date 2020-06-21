Yoga breathing exercise builds immunity amid coronavirus: PM Modi

-
Yoga boosts immunity and the world has realised its health value in the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurating nationwide events to celebrate the traditional exercise system.
"Covid-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system, which gets strengthened by pranayama,” said Modi in a televised speech, referring to the disease caused in the coronavirus outbreak. Pranayama is a breathing exercise.
"Yoga has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate; it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent,” he said on International Yoga Day.
ALSO READ: PM launches rural job scheme for migrant workers in poll-bound BiharYoga Day was first held on June 21, 2015 but is being held online this year because of the coronavirus outbreak. This year's theme is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family".
Home Minister Amit Shah spoked about the event this morning. "Yoga is a means of establishing harmony between body and mind, thought process and work, humanity and nature... This precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity has received global acceptance due to Modi ji's efforts... World has embraced yoga," he said on Twitter.
